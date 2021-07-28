Situation with armed patient 'peacefully resolved' at Emory Decatur Hospital

Police said there were no injuries.

DECATUR, Ga. — A situation with an armed patient that spurred a heavy police response was "peacefully resolved" at Emory Decatur Hospital, the hospital said Wednesday.

In a statement, the hospital said the patient had been in a locked room in the emergency department.

"Emory Healthcare’s first priority is to the safety of its patients, physicians and employees, and we wish to thank all responders for their assistance," the hospital said.

The DeKalb County Police Department dispatch told 11Alive that a person was in custody after an "incident" at the hospital located off North Decatur Road.