Charges filed against suspect in killing of officer at federal building in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Charges have been filed against the suspect in the ambush and killing of officer Greg Ferency. Ferency was shot at a federal building in Terre Haute Wednesday and died from his injuries.

According to court documents, Shane Meehan, 44, is charged with the murder of a federal agent. If convicted, Meehan faces up to life in prison.

Detective Ferency served the Terre Haute Police Department for 30 years. He was also assigned to an FBI task force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department since 2010. Ferency leaves behind two adult children.

Ferency was ambushed outside the federal building in Terre Haute around 2 p.m. July 7.

The FBI said Meehan arrived before Ferency left the building. According to court documents, Meehan first threw a Molotov Cocktail at the building. As Ferency came outside, Meehan allegedly shot Ferency, who was able to fire back to defend himself but later died.

An agent inside the office heard the shots, came out and got into a gun battle with Meehan. Meehan was reportedly hit twice and managed to get to his truck and drive to the hospital.

Meehan was later taken into custody and is being monitored at the hospital by federal agents. A special agent with the FBI said he can not yet say if Meehan was familiar with Ferency.

“An attack on law enforcement is an attack on us all," said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “As citizens of this county, we enjoy on a daily basis the security and protection provided by the men and women of law enforcement. That security and protection is all the more precious because it is at times paid for with the lives of those who have chosen to protect us. The selfless dedication exhibited by Detective Ferency throughout his career and his tragic death yesterday is yet another example of why we all owe our respect and gratitude to the members of law enforcement. On behalf of the Department of Justice I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Detective Ferency’s family and his many colleagues.”

Search warrants were executed at Meehan's home and the FBI said evidence was found. When searching his truck, investigators found a gun along with three Molotov Cocktails and additional ammunition.

The FBI said Meehan will face federal charges as it happened on federal property and have not yet determined the motive.

"We're used to taking those types of risks as law enforcement officers, all of us are. When we're conducting arrests, doing searches, etc., but to have somebody come, as you say, to our front door and commit this kind of act is a step beyond and affects us all immensely," said Paul Keenan, Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge. "It's a small office, a tight-knit group of people, so it's definitely a difficult situation."

13News has learned Meehan ran for mayor of Terre Haute in 2019 but lost. 13News was also able to obtain a mugshot of Meehan from a 2013 trespassing and criminal intoxication arrest. His charges were dismissed in Marion County because he went into diversion.

Dozens of people showed up at the Terre Haute Police Headquarters Thursday night to walk in honor of Ferency.

“Seeing all these people here in such short notice warms my heart, but it’s still very upsetting,” said Bryttany Dunkley, who organized the walk.

They walked a mile in conjunction with Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida boy who runs a mile for each law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

In front of the department headquarters, others left physical thank yous at Ferency’s squad car-turned memorial.

“This one kind of hit close to home. We’ve seen too much of this,” said Mike Brown.

Marcie Bays went to school with Farency and was his neighbor growing up.

“Greg was a good guy. He was a quiet guy. We’re all going to miss him,” said Bays. “This has to stop.”

The FBI said there is no ongoing threat in the community.

"I've heard the word 'senseless' several times, there is no other word that describes this," said Mayor Duke Bennett.

Local police held a procession in Ferency's honor Wednesday night.

Community members came out to watch as police cars drove through the town with their lights flashing in honor of the fallen officer.

People wanting to show their support for Detective Ferency will be able to do so at the Terre Haute Police Department. His is being displayed on the east side of the building.

Friday, around 1:30 p.m., Ferency's body will be escorted from Terre Haute Regional Hospital to Callahan and Hughes. The route is Terre Haute Regional Hospital , to 7th Street, to Margaret, to 25th Street, to the funeral home.