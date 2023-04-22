Georgia political candidate arrested on kidnapping, aggravated assault charges out of Cobb County

Zeph Baker, a former mayoral candidate out of Columbus, Georgia, has previously run for office numerous times, including the Georgia House.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former prominent Georgia political candidate was arrested Saturday and now faces multiple felony charges out of Cobb County, including kidnapping, according to deputies.

Zephaniah Baker, a former mayoral candidate out of Columbus, Georgia, who had previously run for office numerous times, was taken into custody by Muscogee County deputies after he had a warrant out for his arrest in Cobb County for kidnapping, aggravated assault disfigure, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime -- all felonies.

He is also charged with two misdemeanors -- battery (family violence) and third degree cruelty to children.

Better known as Zeph Baker, he ran for mayor of Columbus three separate times -- in 2010, 2014, and 2018. He lost to Teresa Tomlinson in 2010 before he went up against her again in 2014 before dropping out of the race. He ran for mayor a third time in 2018 when he finished in second to Skip Henderson by 5,833 votes.

Baker also ran for Georgia House District 132 in 2008, but was unsuccessful as he fell short to Rep. Calvin Smyrne.

Most recently, Baker ran for Georgia House District 140, where he lost in the Democratic primary to Rep. Teddy Reese by 682 votes.

Baker was arrested at 12:45 a.m. on early Saturday morning. Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit, and U.S. Marshals executed the search warrant.

Baker has also led several anti-violence initiatives through two separate television documentaries titled "there's Nothing Kool About Killing" and "The American Way," according to his website. His own personal foundation is also tailored to supporting students work in the classroom and their athletic accomplishments by awarding scholarships, his website states.