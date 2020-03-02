GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A "marshy" clear-cut section of woodland in Gordon County was the scene of a grim find on Sunday when a resident discovered a man's body.

Gordon County Sheriff said his deputies were called to the area in a northwestern section of Gordon County where a resident found the body in a "poorly drained, heavily overgrown area" between teh Sugar Valley and Hill City communities.

Ralston said fire crews had been called to the area earlier in reference to a brushfire though the sheriff doesn't say whether or not they believe the two incidents are connected.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office hasn't positively identified the man. After having medical crews recover the man's body from the woods, the county coroner has opted to have the state crime lab further investigate the death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Divison of Forensic Sciences will be working to help identify the man "as rapidly as possible."

Members of the sheriff's office utilizing a drone also searched the immediate area for clues as to what happened to the man.

"Although investigating detectives cannot speculate on either the identity or the cause of death at this point, no immediate indications of violence were apparent during initial examination of the scene," the sheriff said.

