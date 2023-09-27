Gwinnett Police say remains found in Norcross identified as 35-year-old man

Police released photos of tattoos on the man in August after his remains had been found earlier that month. Those photos led to his identification.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man whose remains were found in Norcross in early August has now been identified, Gwinnett County Police said Wednesday.

The remains were found Aug. 7 and on Aug. 31, the Gwinnett County Police Department released photos of the man's tattoos.

A subsequent composite sketch was released in mid-September, but police said it was the tattoos that ultimately helped lead to the identity of 35-year-old Carlos Figueroa Flores.

"A friend of Mr. Flores saw the Facebook post by Gwinnett County Police that included photos of Mr. Flores’ tattoos and contacted the Medical Examiner’s Office. Communication between the friend and the Medical Examiner’s Office led to a positive identification and a next-of-kin notification," GCPD said Wednesday.

The cause and circumstances of Flores' death remain under investigation, GCPD said.

His remains were first found by workers at a construction site in the area of Live Oak Parkway. There was no indication by police given either way whether foul play might be suspected in the case.