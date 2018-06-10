ATLANTA -- The search is on for a juvenile who police said escaped custody.

Atlanta Police are responding to Donald Lee Hollowell near I-285.

According to Officer Stephanie Brown, the male minor escaped from police custody while handcuffed at the Atlanta Public Safety Annex, located at 3493 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

He has warrants for armed robbery and escaping from a juvenile detention facility. Officers are in the area searching for him at this time. His name has not been released.

PHOTOS: Handcuffed juvenile escapes custody

© 2018 WXIA