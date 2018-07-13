Police have released the name of the woman who was murdered following a Rainbow Family gathering in Lumpkin County over the July 4 holiday.

Amber Robinson was identified through dental records. Joseph Capstraw, 22, has been charged with her murder.

Capstraw was arrested last weekend in Elizabethtown, Ky., after local police responded to reports of a suspicious person. Police said they found Capstraw in front of a local residence, covered in blood and with visible injuries to his hands.

Police found Robinson dead inside the residence. According to police, Capstraw said "I killed her."

Robinson has sustained severe blunt force trauma injuries, and there was also evidence of strangulation.

Police said Capstraw and Robinson met at the Rainbow Family gathering near Dahlonega and then hitchhiked to Kentucky. They were eventually picked up near Louisville by an Elizabethtown resident, who offered to let them stay at his residence for the night, where the homicide eventually occurred.

The homeowner was not in the residence at the time of the incident, and police believe he had no connection to the crime, nor prior acquaintance with the suspect and victim.

The Rainbow organization, which describes itself as an alternative lifestyles group, has come under scrutiny in the wake of Robinson's murder and also in the case of a missing 20-year-old man.

Police and his family are concerned about C.J. Elliott, who was last seen planning to attend a Rainbow Family gathering in the Chattahoochee National Forest near Dahlonega from July 1-7. Officials said Elliott was last seen on his way into the forest on July 5, when police checked his ID.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office has been trying to ping his phone during the search, but the device has been off since July 4. No one has used his bank cards, either.

© 2018 WXIA