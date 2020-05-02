BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A chilling case of a mother on the run in her own child's murder is getting a new look, thanks to a national spotlight.

It was more than two years ago, on Sept. 21, when Brookhaven Police responded to a medical call at an apartment complex off Buford Highway.

When police got there, they found an infant who was unresponsive. Officers tried to revive the baby girl and rushed her to Scottish Rite Hospital, but she did not survive. Investigators ruled the 5-month-old's death was from suffocation.

Investigators said the girl's mother, 19-year-old Estefania Roman-Aguilar, was responsible for her death and charged her with murder. But before police could arrest her, Roman-Aguilar disappeared. She's been on the run ever since.

Now, the 2016 case is making national headlines, as the cable channel Investigation Discovery takes a closer look at the case. Roman-Aguilar will be featured as one of the most wanted women in America on the show "In Pursuit with John Walsh."

11Alive's La'Tasha Givens went back to the scene of the alleged crime and spoke to Brookhaven Police, who are still on their quest to hold Roman-Aguilar accountable.

"This is a death involving a child is concerning to a lot of people and we would like to see her be brought to justice," police told 11Alive.

Police said it was about a month after the infant's death when they were able to determine that Roman-Aguilar played a role in her baby's death.

"Our detectives developed enough information," police explained. "They were able to secure an arrest warrant for cruelty to children in the first degree at the time."

Police said they asked the judge on the case for a non bond warrant, pending the results of that autopsy, in order to determine what additional evidence might be revealed, but that request was denied, and Roman-Aguilar was let go Oct. 31.

Then, on Nov. 1, an autopsy report ruled the cause of death - suffocation by use of a pillow. But by then, it was too late.

"She had bonded out before we could get the result and upgrade the charge," police explained.

Roman-Aguilar, then 19, was able to escape, police believe, with the help of her father. She's still on the run to this day.

Police believe the two are living somewhere in the southeast, possibly in Georgia, Florida, North or South Carolina. But police have not given up hope that she will someday be found and brought to justice - and they hope the renewed spotlight will help.

"Any kind of highlight that we can get on this case to help locate her and arrest her is appreciated," police said.

