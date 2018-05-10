ATLANTA – A man is dead after a fight inside a club lead to a shooting.

Atlanta Police said a fight broke out inside Buckhead Lofts around 1 a.m. Friday. The fight moved outside of the club where at least one person grabbed a gun from a vehicle and began shooting, police said.

A witness told 11Alive men started to get rowdy and left the club. They then came back and that's when the witness heard shots being fired downstairs. She said when the shots began, everyone inside the club started running to the back and hit in the restroom.

"It was a horrific moment for me," she said. "I just came to have a good time."

Officials said at least five shots were fired and police are analyzing the scene for additional shell casings.

The man shot was pronounced dead at Grady Hospital.

There are no suspects at this time as police continue to piece together what happened.

