JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation late Friday afternoon to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in conjunction with a three-hour SWAT standoff on Friday.

According to the report, 37-year-old Jonathan Wayne Allen surrendered to authorities following the report.

The report says Allen had barricaded himself inside his home in the 600 block of Charlie Cooper Road in Braselton at about 4 p.m. after Jackson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call regarding gunfire in the vicinity.

As two deputies approached in their vehicles, Allen took shots at them. One of the deputies was able to return fire, injuring Allen in the process.

Allen retreated into the home.

As the situation developed, deputies learned that Allen had shot his mother. Deputies were able to remove the family member from the area and transport her to an ambulance that was located nearby for treatment. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Eventually, Allen surrendered to members of the Hall County Sheriff's Office's SWAT Team and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is also expected to survive his injuries.

As of this point, Allen has been charged with aggravated assault for shooting his mother. Additional charges are expected against him.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by crews from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County EMS, West Jackson Fire, Jackson County Rescue, Georgia State Patrol, Braselton Police Department, Hall County EMS and the Jefferson Police Department.

After the GBI concludes its independent investigation of the incident, it will turn over its findings to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office for review.

