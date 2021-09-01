Atlanta murder suspect caught months later in South Carolina

Atlanta Police announced on Friday evening that Jamar Taylor was arrested in Sumter, South Carolina for a murder they believe he committed in July.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man they've been searching for since mid-July is finally in custody following a joint effort between the department and the U.S. Marshalls.

Police said that they believe Taylor is responsible for the July 13 murder of Craig Perry who was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at 449 Bolton Road. First responders attempted CPR and other life-saving efforts on Perry but said that he was later pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.