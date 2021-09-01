Atlanta murder suspect caught months later in South Carolina

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man they've been searching for since mid-July is finally in custody following a joint effort between the department and the U.S. Marshalls.
The department announced on Friday evening that Jamar Taylor was arrested in Sumter, South Carolina for a murder they believe he committed.
Police said that they believe Taylor is responsible for the July 13 murder of Craig Perry who was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at 449 Bolton Road. First responders attempted CPR and other life-saving efforts on Perry but said that he was later pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Authorities still haven't said specifically what they believe led up to the deadly shooting. Meanwhile, the suspect remains in Sumter County jail awaiting extradition back to Georgia. 11Alive is working to gather additional details.