ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police are investigating after a jeweler was robbed Monday evening at the location of rappers Young Thug and Lil Baby's video shoot.

According to Officer Stephanie Brown, jewelry was taken during the robbery.

APD said the rappers Young Thug and Lil Baby were shooting a video in the parking lot at 4555 Campbellton Road.

No one was hurt.

Young Thug is known for his hit "Check" and has been featured on other top chart songs, such as Rich Gang's "Lifestyle" and Rae Sremmurd's "Throw Sum Mo." Lil Baby and Drake came together for the song titled "Yes Indeed."

Both rappers have also been featured in songs together.

