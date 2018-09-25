ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police are investigating after a jeweler was robbed Monday evening at the location of rappers Young Thug and Lil Baby's video shoot.

According to Officer Stephanie Brown, jewelry was taken during the robbery.

APD said the rappers Young Thug and Lil Baby were shooting a video in the parking lot at 4555 Campbellton Road.

No one was hurt.

Young Thug is known for his hit "Check" and has been featured on other top chart songs, such as Rich Gang's "Lifestyle" and Rae Sremmurd's "Throw Sum Mo." Lil Baby and Drake came together for the song titled "Yes Indeed."

Both rappers have also been featured in songs together.

PHOTOS: Young Thug, Lil Baby
01 / 05
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 22: Lil Baby attends day one of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)
02 / 05
Young Thug performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
03 / 05
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Young Thug performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)
04 / 05
Lil Baby performs at the BETX Main Stage, sponsored by Credit Karma, at 2018 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
05 / 05
Young Thug performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

