ATLANTA — Atlanta police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding a shooting early Monday morning in southeast Atlanta.

Officers responded to the incident near Jonesboro Road and Palm Lane at around 6:445 a.m.

The male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and arm. They said he was breathing but was not alert or conscious. He is listed in critical condition.