DeKalb Police launch investigation at Lithonia gas station

This is a developing story.
Credit: Cody Alcorn

LITHONIA, Ga. — A Texaco gas station in Lithonia is closed Monday night after police launched an investigation.

DeKalb County Police Department officers set up crime scene tape, roping off access to several gas pumps and the parking lot at the Texaco along Rock Chapel Road.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn watched the investigation unfold by Maddox Road. At least four police vehicles arrived at the station. He saw a funeral home van arrive at the gas station and a body being taken away. A tow truck towed an SUV away from the scene.

Police have not confirmed if this is a death investigation or if anyone was hurt.

Police were combing for evidence for nearly two hours, focusing efforts on gas pump four. People at the gas station said the scene involved a shooting, a detail police have not shared.

The scene cleared by 10:30 p.m. 11Alive has reached out to authorities to learn more.

