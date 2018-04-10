COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of concealing the death of an Army veteran is back in court Thursday for an arraignment.

In March, Brad Clement was charged with making a false statement and concealing the death of his friend, U.S. Army veteran Chase Massner. Authorities said Clement was the last known person to see Massner alive.

BACKGROUND | Brad Clement and Chase Massner: Friends or foes?

The 26-year-old veteran was reported missing in 2014 by his wife. Then, on Aug. 1, 2017, police found his remains in a Cobb County backyard.

Police said Messner's body was found under the deck of Clement’s former Kennesaw home beneath poured concrete. Investigators found him enveloped in a black tarp and secured with several layers of duct tape. He had strips of clear packaging tape wrapped around his chest and legs.

AUTOPSY | Chase Massner had ‘history of heroin abuse'

Nine days later, the Cobb County Police Department's fugitive squad and U.S. Marshals. arrested Clement at a shopping center.

Clement is expected at the Cobb County Superior Court for arraignment.

RELATED |

PHOTOS | Chase Massner likely found

© 2018 WXIA