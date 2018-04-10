COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of concealing the death of an Army veteran is back in court Thursday for an arraignment.
In March, Brad Clement was charged with making a false statement and concealing the death of his friend, U.S. Army veteran Chase Massner. Authorities said Clement was the last known person to see Massner alive.
The 26-year-old veteran was reported missing in 2014 by his wife. Then, on Aug. 1, 2017, police found his remains in a Cobb County backyard.
Police said Messner's body was found under the deck of Clement’s former Kennesaw home beneath poured concrete. Investigators found him enveloped in a black tarp and secured with several layers of duct tape. He had strips of clear packaging tape wrapped around his chest and legs.
Nine days later, the Cobb County Police Department's fugitive squad and U.S. Marshals. arrested Clement at a shopping center.
Clement is expected at the Cobb County Superior Court for arraignment.
