GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they said assaulted a laundromat employee and stole a coin jar in unincorporated Norcross off Indian Trail Road.

The man, who has not been identified, walked into the laundromat on March 6 and asked about a job, according to police. When the employee told him they weren’t hiring, he became “irritated” and made several attempts to enter the “employee only” area of the business. The man was captured on surveillance video reaching over the counter, through a glass partition and grabbed a bowl of coins.

Two employees chased him through the laundromat fought back and were able to wrestle the coins away from him, spilling the money on the ground. The suspect ran off along the side of the building and employees called 911.

According to the surveillance video, the suspect is described as a black teen male, between 16 and 19 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a light-beige North Face hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes. He was also carrying a book bag with white and black designs.

He is facing charges of robbery by sudden snatching, battery and cruelty to a person 65 years or older.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash award for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

