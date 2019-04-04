MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police have charged a motorist with obstruction after a standoff on I-75 in Atlanta that backed up traffic for miles, but no one has been charged with the armed robbery that triggered the dramatic episode.

Marietta police said Monday that 25-year-old Taylor Alexander Smith-Duffy remains a "person of interest" in the Friday robbery at a Walmart, but detectives are still trying "to make a determination if he was involved."

Marietta Police attempted to pull over the car after an armed robbery occurred in the Walmart at 210 Cobb Parkway in Marietta.

Security cameras at the Walmart recorded the armed robbery, at the customer service desk, according to police. Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta Police said officers had a clear description of the suspect and his getaway car.

Police stopped Smith-Duffy on I-75 just north of SunTrust Park after they said his car matched the description of a grey Honda Civic suspected of being involved in the robbery. At the time, police said he was armed and not cooperating with officers.

"The driver remained non-compliant right to the end," said Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta Police. "He didn't actively resist but he refused to take off his seatbelt, he refused to exit the vehicle without us lifting him out of the vehicle. He was passively resisting till the end."

Police haven't said whether any gun was found.

It wasn't clear whether Smith-Duffy has a lawyer who could speak for him.