Jarvis Drake is grappling with personal heartbreak after his cousin, Charlie Carter, fell victim to a fatal shooting in DeKalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A dedicated advocate known for his efforts to improve the lives of the elderly and disabled in the Atlanta community is grappling with a heart-wrenching personal tragedy after finding out a family member was shot and killed.

Jarvis Drake's cousin, 45-year-old Charlie Carter, fell victim to a fatal shooting on the evening of August 12, DeKalb County Police said. The incident happened on Hatton Drive.

"While we mourn the lost of our relative," Drake said. "I ask that you keep the family in your prayers, for though the killer hasn’t been caught and brought to justice."

Authorities said that Carter was shot multiple times, allegedly following a dispute that escalated then into gunfire. Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, but as of now, no further details have been released to the public.

In the wake of this devastating loss, Jarvis Drake, who has been a force in advocating for the elderly and disabled, shared his grief through an online fundraiser and called for support to cover funeral expenses.

"If you knew my cousin, then you knew that Dino was a gentle giant and could put a smile on anyone's face," Drake said in part, adding that Carter, affectionately known as "Dino," is remembered as a kind-hearted individual.

This tragedy strikes particularly hard for Drake, who has been recognized for his efforts in uplifting the community. Previously, 11Alive brought viewers Jarvis Drake's story about his work in Buckhead.

He has been offering his lawn care services for free to elderly and disabled residents, one lawn at a time. His dedication to the cause earned him admiration and support from the community.