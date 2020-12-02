HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing up 7,000 years in prison after authorities found child pornography on his phone and other electronic devices.

Mark Wilson Havery, 55 , of Lake Placid, was arrested on a warrant in Gwinnett County last Tuesday for two counts of using a computer to solicit a minor and four counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor using an electronic device.

Things didn't get any better for Havery after the Highland County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant for his Florida home. They were able to search his electronics as well as his phone.

Three hundred more felony charges were added including 186 first degree felonies, 92 second-degree felonies, and 22 third-degree felonies.

Havery's exact charges are:

170 counts of possession of child pornography

47 counts of transmission of child pornography

22 counts of using two-way device to facilitate a felony

19 counts of conspiracy to transmit child pornography

17 counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor

16 counts of exposing himself in a lewd or lascivious manner to a victim under 16

9 counts of soliciting transmission of child pornography

Last Friday, Havery's bond was set at $2.82 million. If he is convicted to the maximum amount of all charges then he faces 7,070 years in prison.

Authorities said he drove to Arizona to pick up a young person he met online, who was reported missing. He also brought her back to Highlands County.

He is facing charges both in Arizona and Georgia -- alongside the charges named above.

