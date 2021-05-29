Man found dead after shootout between two others in Butts County

Police believe the victim was not involved in the shootout.

JACKSON, Ga. — A man was found dead in Jackson on Friday night after a shootout between two other men.

According to Jackson Police Chief James Morgan, the man was found in a yard near where the shootout took place with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Of the two gunmen, police said one was injured and taken to a hospital in Macon after fleeing to an address in Indian Springs. That person underwent surgery, police said. The specifics of his injuries were not available.

Police did not say if they located the second gunman or not.