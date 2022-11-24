Man critically injured after shootout in DeKalb County parking lot, police say

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition on Thanksgiving after being in a shoot-out at a DeKalb County parking lot on Thursday, according to DeKalb County Police.

Officers said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to an area off Candler Road and Interstate 20 regarding a person who was shot.

Once there, they found a man in his 30s, wounded and lying in the middle of the parking lot. Police add that he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

According to witnesses who met with police, the victim was in a shoot-out with someone else before getting shot himself. Officers said that no other victims were located. There is also no word on who the suspect or suspects are.

At this time, there are two active crime scenes, and police continue in their investigation. A photo of one of the scenes shows the Villas at Decatur Apartment Homes.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.