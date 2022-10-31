Atlanta recording studio shooting leaves one man dead, police say

Police said the victim was in his 20s and not from Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Blue South Recording Studios on Bishop Street, not far from Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta.

APD officers said the recording studio was hosting a party when some sort of argument happened and someone started shooting. It happened just after midnight.

Police said that the man who was killed was in his 20s and not from Atlanta.

Right now, officers are hoping someone will contact them with more information about what they saw.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.