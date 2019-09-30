LITHONIA, Ga. — One man is dead after being shot outside of a Lithonia mall late Sunday night. Now, authorities are looking for the unidentified man that pulled the triggered.

The shooting happened Sunday night around 11 p.m. at The Mall at Stonecrest off Turner Hill Road.

The incident started in the courtyard area inside the mall and then spilled into the parking lot. Police said they don't know what the dispute was over, but there were multiple gunshots.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police told 11Alive they are interviewing persons of interest at headquarters.

Authorities are also speaking with different businesses in hopes of identifying the people involved and the motive.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

Man who impregnated 10-year-old says he doesn't deserve the 160 year sentence

Detective: Victims held at gunpoint, forced into sexual acts before fatal shooting

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history