ATLANTA — An Atlanta man who attacked and raped a woman who tried to end their relationship will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Cobb County’s acting district attorney John Melvin.

Shian Alexander Martin, now 41, was charged with rape, aggravated assault, battery, aggravated sexual battery and theft in relation to an attack in 2017. A Cobb County jury convicted him on all counts on March 20.

Prosecutors said Martin and the women knew each other for about three months and he became increasingly violent and controlling when the woman told him she needed space. He previously strangled her, threatened her with knives and kept her from leaving her home for several days because he felt she was seeing other people.

On Feb. 20, 2017, the woman refused to have sex with Martin while they were in her apartment on Windy Hill Road, according to prosecutors. He grabbed a knife and held it to her throat and said they “both were going to die.” Over the next several hours, prosecutors said Martin strangled and raped the woman at knifepoint, leaving cuts and lacerations on her neck, arms and legs.

The woman tried to record a video on her laptop and, while Martin was distracted by trying to turn it off, escaped and called police. Martin was arrested by Cobb County officers that same day.

Cobb County Sheriff's Office

While in jail, Martin continued to call the victim, asking her not to show up for court. He told her that he committed the crimes because she was pulling away from him, stating in one call that “your body is mine.”

During the trial, which began Monday, the jury heard from an expert on domestic violence and abuse, who explained that victims can develop an intense, psychological bond with their abuser, similar to addiction.

“This victim endured escalating abuse at the hands of this dangerous manipulator. Through his words and actions, (Martin) told the victim that her choices, her body, and even her life were under his control,” said Assistant District Attorney Drew Healy in a release. “This sentence ensures no other person will have to suffer at the hands of this predator.”

On Thursday, Martin was sentenced as a recidivist to life in prison without parole, plus 20 years on probation. Prosecutors said Martin has several prior convictions, including entering auto, robbery, theft and drug charges in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.