Crime

Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Morgan County, residents advised to stay alert

Deputies said the suspect is considered "armed and dangerous."
Credit: mario beauregard - stock.adobe.c
Police car patrolling city streets

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are asking residents in an area of Morgan County to stay alert as a manhunt for a robbery suspect on the run is underway.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert in a social media post Wednesday morning, saying people in the area of Woodkraft Road are advised to remain aware as they look for the man.

Deputies said they’re looking for a suspect accused of committing armed robbery. Authorities said the suspect, described as a 25-year-old white man with blonde hair, is on the run. He was last seen around Woodkraft Road wearing a black hoodie with a white design and dark pants.

The sheriff’s office said he stands 6-feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He’s considered "armed and dangerous," according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who sees a man in the area matching his description is advised to call 911 "immediately."

Everyone in the area of Woodcraft Road should be aware of an armed robbery suspect being sought by police. Morgan County...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

