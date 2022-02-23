Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Morgan County, residents advised to stay alert

Deputies said the suspect is considered "armed and dangerous."

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are asking residents in an area of Morgan County to stay alert as a manhunt for a robbery suspect on the run is underway.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert in a social media post Wednesday morning, saying people in the area of Woodkraft Road are advised to remain aware as they look for the man.

Deputies said they’re looking for a suspect accused of committing armed robbery. Authorities said the suspect, described as a 25-year-old white man with blonde hair, is on the run. He was last seen around Woodkraft Road wearing a black hoodie with a white design and dark pants.

The sheriff’s office said he stands 6-feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He’s considered "armed and dangerous," according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who sees a man in the area matching his description is advised to call 911 "immediately."