HOGANSVILLE, Ga. -- In a case of both elder and animal abuse, police in Hogansville have arrested 27-year-old Bobby McCoy after they seized more than 20 dogs from a home in the 200 block of Church Street on Thursday.

Officers initially responded to the home at about 10 a.m., after receiving a request from the state's Adult Protective Services office. When they discovered the squalid and unsanitary conditions inside the home, officers transported the 80-year-old woman living there -- McCoy's grandmother -- to West Georgia Medical Center for evaluation and contacted the Hogansville Code Enforcement office to investigate the home.

Inside the home, authorities found a large amount of dog feces, derelict and dangerous building conditions and signs of rodent infestation.

Hogansville Police charged 27-year-old Bobby McCoy with elder abuse and animal neglect

McCoy was charged with elder abuse and animal neglect. He was transported to the Troup County Detention Center in LaGrange.

Additional assistance was provided by the Hogansville Public Works Department, Troup County Marshal's Office, LaGrange Animal Services, Meriwether County Animal Control and the Meriwether County Fire Department. Personnel entering the home had to wear air tanks, respirators and other protective gear due to the intense odor and unsanitary conditions inside.

The search for several dogs had to be abandoned due to unsafe conditions inside the home. Two of the dogs recovered from the residence had to be euthanized because of their deteriorating health.

The Hogansville Police Department investigation into this case is ongoing.

