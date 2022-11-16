What we know after Moscow Police gave their first update on the 4 University of Idaho students killed near campus

As the University of Idaho homicide investigation continues, new details emerged during a press conference held by the Moscow Police Department.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has been tight-lipped since the beginning of the homicide investigation into the four University of Idaho students killed near campus but has now delivered major updates to the public in a press conference held Wednesday.

Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home on King Road Sunday afternoon. The students have been identified as Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Moscow Police initially said the four students were killed with a "sharp-edged object," later revealed to be a knife. The weapon has not been recovered.

Police have not identified a suspect in the student's deaths and have released little information about the investigation to the public. Wednesday's press conference was the first time police spoke about the ongoing investigation with the public.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry, Idaho State Police (ISP) Director Colonel Kedrick Wills and University of Idaho President Scott Green were all present at the press conference.

"The reality is, I probably should have been standing here a day or so ago," Fry said. "But I'm here now. We're going to continue to give you the information we can share about this case."

Here's what Moscow police know at this time:

On Saturday evening, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were at a party on campus, away from the crime scene. Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were at a bar and came home at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious person at a house near campus just before noon on Sunday.

When police arrived, they found the four victims and two other people, both uninjured, who lived in the home.

The victims had all been stabbed with a knife.

Officers found no sign of forced entry into the residence. When the police arrived, the door was still open.

There was no attempt at a robbery.

Officers continue to reiterate that this was an isolated, targeted attack.

There is no suspect at this time. Police also said they could no longer say there was no threat to the community.

The roommates of the victims were in the home at the time of the attack and were not hurt.

What police do not know:

An accurate timeline of where the victims were before their deaths.

The location of the suspect or the weapon.

If the victims were killed with the same weapon.

Why the two other roommates were not injured.

A video circulating online appears to show Maddie and Kaylee ordering from a food truck hours before they were killed. Fry said investigators are aware of the video and are using it to help form a timeline of events leading up to their deaths.

More than 25 investigators with MPD, ISP, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Latah County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact MPD at 208-883-7180.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

