Murder charge in death of Gwinnett County 2-year-old

The 2-year-old girl died earlier this week after her mother called 911 because she wasn't waking up. The mother's boyfriend has been charged.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest was made this week and a suspect faces murder charges in the death of a two-year-old girl in Gwinnett County.

According to Gwinnett Police, 2-year-old Trinity Kyles' mother called 911 because she was "not breathing or waking up from her nap." Attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

Police say the mother's boyfriend had been watching the girl while the mother was at work, and that first responders found Trinity with "several bruises on the cheeks with finger and fingernail impressions, a swollen eye, swollen forehead and bruises on the body."

An autopsy performed the next day, police said, "revealed the victim to have sustained a closed head injury to the back of the head." The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner ruled it a homicide.