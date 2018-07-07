ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday afternoon that they were working on a homicide investigation.

They said the investigation was taking place in the 2100 block of Purcell Lane in the portion of Alpharetta that is in Cherokee County.

Authorities said one set of human remains was found on a 10-acre property at that address on Thursday afternoon. The remains are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further examination and identification.

The sheriff's office says their investigation is continuing.

