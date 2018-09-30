LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga -- Gwinnett Police searched for the killer of a man found shot to death in an apartment complex parking lot early Sunday morning.

It happened at 50 St. Marlowe Dr. in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 a.m.

They found the victim shot in the chest. He later died at the scene.

Witnesses indicated they saw a dispute between at least two men in the parking lot prior to the shooting. After the shooting, the suspect or suspects fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett Police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters may also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

