Police are responding to a shooting in a DeKalb County industrial park in that left one man injured.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Lewis Road in northeastern DeKalb County around noon Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson J.D. Spencer, the shooting victim was an employee of Mud-Pie, a business located near where the violence first took place. He was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso that wasn't considered life-threatening.

Three people were detained after the shooting - one of them suspected to be the shooter. That person's motive is still unknown but police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

