PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. – A Paulding man who pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child molestation and possession of childhood pornography is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Daniel Allen Martin, 31, was first arrested in Dec. 2017 for two cases of possible child molestation. Officers searched his home and found multiple electronic devices that contained information about the assaults on two victims and discovered two more potential victims.

Paulding detectives found that one of the victims lived in Douglas County so deputies there launched an investigation as well.

Daniel Allen Martin, 31, has been convicted to life in prison for child molestation in Paulding County.Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Martin pleaded guilty in Paulding Superior Court on Sept. 8. to two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of possession of child pornography. Martin received a life sentence for his conviction and still faces charges in Douglas County for assaults that allegedly took place there.

