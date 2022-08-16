Report: Students, bus driver treated after 'irate' Brunswick parent discharges pepper spray on school bus

Shaquayle Cuyler, 29, is accused of deploying a can of pepper spray on a Glynn County school bus Tuesday morning. Twenty-four children were treated.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A school bus had to be evacuated Tuesday morning in Brunswick, Georgia after an "irate" parent allegedly discharged a can of pepper spray into the bus, officials said.

The bus was headed to Goodyear Elementary School, a Glynn County School's representative said.

There were 24 students onboard, as well as a bus monitor and a bus driver, who were all exposed. They were all treated on scene by emergency medical services.

The students were able to go to school, according to a press released from GCS.