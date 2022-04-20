Atlanta Police activity near where security guard was shot dead

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are operating Wednesday afternoon in the area where a security guard was shot and killed near a restaurant on Cleveland Avenue Monday.

11Alive's Joe Henke is on scene, and reported seeing officers with guns drawn at one location.

Police told him that they're working on gathering more information, but at the moment can "confirm that a person fled from police and officers pursued on foot."

It was not clear if that person had any relation to the shooting of the security guard.

Active police scene near area security guard was killed on Monday on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta. Officers seen with guns drawn, one told me news crews needed to back up as shots have been fired. Witness told me suspect seen running into woods. #11Alive https://t.co/hNQ6Wp8SBy pic.twitter.com/zWY4UEjvII — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) April 20, 2022

"The person who fled is not identified yet and I cannot confirm what he may be connected to," Steve Avery with the Atlanta Police Public Affairs Unit said. "This is still an active scene and we have to let the officers work."

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of 51-year-old Anthony Frazier being shot and killed. The suspect could be clearly seen approaching Frazier from behind.