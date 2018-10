ATLANTA – A police chase ended in a crash after the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle.

Atlanta police received a call around 9:45 p.m. Thursday for a carjacked vehicle out of Alpharetta. Officers tried to catch the suspect but they fled the scene.

Police chased the stolen vehicle which ended in a crashed and flipped in Clayton County at exit 232 on Interstate 75 Northbound.

© 2018 WXIA