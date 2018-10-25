MONROE, Ga. -- A husband and wife are dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide in Monroe, Georgia.

Police said they were called out to Glen Iris Drive around 3:25 a.m. on reports that a woman had shot her husband and might have left the scene in a white Hyundai. That car was found in her 19-year-old son's driveway about a mile from the scene.

When police arrived, they told her son to move away from the car. He did as he was told but the suspect shot herself moments later.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene to assist police.

