Crime

Police searching for suspect in Gwinnett County taxi carjacking

Police said the suspect pulled a gun on the driver, demanding money and his taxi.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are searching for a suspect in an armed carjacking that happened back in January.

According to police, the suspect was picked up by a taxi at the Doraville MARTA station on Jan. 25 around 11:45 p.m.

From there, police said the suspect directed the driver to take him to a location in in "unincorporated Norcross."

The suspect then pulled a gun on the driver, demanding money and his taxi, according to police.

Gwinnett County Police released the photo below of the suspect in question.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police

Those with information in the case are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.  

