Police searching for suspect in Gwinnett County taxi carjacking

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are searching for a suspect in an armed carjacking that happened back in January.
According to police, the suspect was picked up by a taxi at the Doraville MARTA station on Jan. 25 around 11:45 p.m.
From there, police said the suspect directed the driver to take him to a location in in "unincorporated Norcross."
The suspect then pulled a gun on the driver, demanding money and his taxi, according to police.
Gwinnett County Police released the photo below of the suspect in question.
Those with information in the case are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.