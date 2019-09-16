A Cobb County road rage incident took an abusive turn and ended in multiple charges.

According to an incident report, Jesse Dewuan Newby, 41, was driving his 2004 Dodge Durango on Luke Glenn Garrett Memorial Highway on Sept. 6 before things got heated.

Authorities said Newby harassed the victim by honking his horn multiple times before passing the victim's vehicle and side-swiping it in a no-passing zone.

Officials said Newby hit Jelika Ashley Wilson's car before stopping in front of it -- causing Wilson to strike his vehicle. That's when authorities said Newby seemingly got out of his car and kicked her driver side door causing it to hit Wilson. He also punched Wilson in the head and face multiple times.

The incident left significant damage to Wilson's car. Records show that Newby stayed in jail for five days before bailing out Sept. 10 at about 10 p.m.

Multiple witnesses saw the incident, according to police.

Newby is being charged with Battery and Visible Harm (misdemeanor), Aggressive Driving (misdemeanor) and Criminal Damage 1st Degree (felony).

