Roswell police arrest suspect following string of car break-ins

The suspect is linked to at least 10 separate entering auto crimes within the City of Roswell, police said.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following a string of car break-ins across the City of Roswell, police have arrested someone they called a "prolific" suspect. The Roswell man is facing several counts of fraud as well, with more charges anticipated on the way. That's all the latest according to the Roswell Police Department.

Roswell police responded to a call at Harbor Landing Apartments early Friday morning after a resident reported seeing a suspicious person looking into vehicles, the department said over social media. Officers identified the suspect as a man, who already had outstanding warrants for prior entering auto offenses, left the scene in his vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody hours later after officers saw the man walking in the parking lot of a nearby neighborhood during a surveillance stakeout, according to authorities. At least one car with a smashed window was discovered in the area at the time and the suspect was allegedly in possession of a glass window-breaker device upon arrest.

Roswell police said that they have linked the man to at least 10 separate entering auto incidents and other related crimes that date back to Feb. 2021. Booked in the Fulton County Jail, he now faces one entering auto charge, three financial transaction card theft charges and five financial transaction card fraud charges. The Roswell Police Department said they are expecting additional charges to likely follow as the ongoing investigation continues.