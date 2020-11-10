Police in Dover, New Hampshire have located and arrested 38-year-old Nicholas R Mitchell. He is a former associate of “It’ll be Pizza" company.

SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department identified the person involved in the tampering with pizza dough at the Hannaford in Saco as Nicholas R Mitchell. Saco Police said he was located and arrested Sunday night by the Dover, New Hampshire police department.

On Tuesday, October 6, the Saco Hannaford Supermarket notified the Saco Police Department of a suspected incident of tampering with food items. A customer had purchased a Portland Pie Pizza dough and located razor blades inside the dough.

According to a review of store security surveillance footage, it revealed a Mitchell tampered with the packaging of several Portland Pie Pizza doughs. Mitchell is a former associate of “It’ll be Pizza company” who manufactures products for Portland Pie.

According to police, at the time of the food tampering incident, Nicholas Mitchell operated a 2005 gray or silver-colored Toyota Camry with a black left front fender and a sunroof, with ME registration 6134XP.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535 or contact your local police department.

Meanwhile, Hannaford is expanding its recall of Portland Pie Pizza Cheese and Pizza Dough.

Hannaford officials say "out of an abundance of caution," the grocery chain has expanded its recall for Portland Pie pizza dough to include all Portland Pie branded products at all Hannaford stores.

Hannaford also says it has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely.

Portland Pie branded products are supplied by ‘It’ll be Pizza’ based in Scarborough, ME.

According to Hannaford, customers who purchased Portland Pie pizza dough and Portland Pie cheese sold in the deli at any Hannaford store between August 1, 2020, and October 11, 2020, should not consume the products and may return it to the store for a full refund. Customers are urged to also check storage areas including freezers for products that may have been purchased and frozen during this timeframe.