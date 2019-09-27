GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police are looking for a gunman and his accomplice after a mid-afternoon shooting in Griffin that left one dead on Friday.

Griffin Police said that around 2 p.m., the department responded to a call of someone shot in the 400 block of North 8th Street in Griffin. Police, fire personnel and emergency medical technicians found the victim and began rendering aid.

The victim, later identified as 29-year-old Charles Alsobrooks of Griffin, was taken to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but died after arriving.

Police are now searching for two men, 23-year-old David Blalock Jr. and 41-year-old David Blalock Sr., in connection with the crime.

Blalock Jr., described as a black male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds, is charged with murder.

Blalock Sr., described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 185 pounds, is charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal and tampering with evidence.

Both are considered armed and dangerous bringing Griffin Police to urge anyone who finds them to call them at 770-229-9911.

MORE HEADLINES

Fayetteville's Kelley O'Hara wins over the internet with US flag rescue, post-game kiss, locker room celebration

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

'Love you mommy' were the last words she said to her mother

District attorneys from across metro Atlanta say they won't prosecute women for abortions