South Fulton Police getting technology that played a role in finding May's Midtown Atlanta mass shooting suspect

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Technology played a huge role in capturing a Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect earlier this year, and now another metro Atlanta police department is signing on to a program they call "Connect South Fulton." It allows you to be a part of solving crimes in real-time.

“Technology serves as a force multiplier for us. Fusus allows us to incorporate several different types of cameras into a limited record setting where we can actually go back and view footage and follow up on cases that we have right now," Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said.

Delk said the City of South Fulton Police toured their real-time crime center to learn more about the Fusus technology.

“This where citizens and businesses can share their surveillance cameras with us so we can see things in real time and respond more effectively to an emergency," City of South Fulton Capt. Brendan O'Neil said.

Now South Fulton Police are giving the technology the green light.

“Traditionally, we need to go door to door and ask for a video, and that can be time consuming and delays in solving the crime," O'Neil said.

You can be part of the program if you have a security or video doorbell camera. Then police, fire, or EMS would ask for the footage if an incident happened.

“Our officers in their vehicles can pull up these cameras on the computers in their car, so they can actually do their own follow up and investigation while they're working on these cases," Delk said.

Police said this is a way to keep the community you live in safer.

“It'll help us solve crimes quicker because we'll have suspect information in real time and be able to track the suspects much faster than normal," O'Neil said.