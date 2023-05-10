Early dismissal for students following bomb threat at Atlanta school: Officials

School officials said the evacuation was to "allow for a thorough, safe investigation of this situation."

ATLANTA — Students were dismissed early and parents are being asked to pick up their students following a bomb threat at a northwest Atlanta school on Thursday. This comes after students were evacuated from the campus.

The school asked parents with students at Coretta Scott King Young Woman's Academy, or BEST Academy, to pick up their kids at Douglas High School, located at 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive. School officials said the evacuation was to "allow for a thorough, safe investigation of this situation"

Not much information about the threat was released, but the school said everyone was safe. The school added that police are working to resolve the problem.

