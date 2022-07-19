The suspect in a Georgia homicide died in a shooting with officers following a standoff in the 400 block of Osage St., Aurora Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a shooting involving officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD), according to police.

At about 12:45 p.m., on July 18, APD officers located a fugitive at 438 N. Oswego St. The suspect, a 27-year-old man, had an active arrest warrant from the state of Georgia related to a homicide that happened in Roswell, Georgia on July 6, according to APD.

SWAT responded to the scene once officers confirmed the suspect was inside the home, according to police. Other people inside the home, acquaintances of the suspect, were able to get out of the home, APD said.

Police gave orders to the suspect to leave the home unarmed. The suspect refused and remained inside the home, police said.

APD requested help from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) and also got assistance from the Littleton Police Department (LPD).

Police attempted to contact the man inside the home, using a crisis negotiation team, according to police.

At about 9:45 p.m., officers on the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots from inside the house, APD said. No officers were injured and no officers returned fire, according to APD.

At about 2:18 a.m., on July 19, the suspect came out of the house armed with a rifle, APD said. An APD officer and an Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy fired shots, according to police. Both the officer and the deputy who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, according to APD.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to APD. The identity of the suspect will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after notification of next of kin.

Police resumed negotiations with the man after the shots were fired, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., APD tweeted that shots had been fired by officers and a male had been transported to the hospital. APD later confirmed that it was the suspect who was injured.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has responded and will be leading the investigation into the shooting, according to APD.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

NEW IMAGES: Breath taking images from the scene showing the intense response during this situation.



Every front window is broken, looks as if SWAT busted through front door and through the garage and side gate. @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/QGCigBHAIt — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) July 19, 2022

NEW PICS FROM AURORA OIS:

4 armored vehicles

6 police cruisers

Incident Command Unit pic.twitter.com/jDvaKrgxXO — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) July 19, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.