NORCROSS, Ga. -- One of three suspects have been charged and sentenced after an armed robbery that took place earlier in June.

According to the Gwinnett Police Department, on June 9 the victim was home when he heard a knock on his door. He told police he had been waiting for a taxi to arrive and assumed that's who had arrived at his house.

When he opened the door, he was rushed by two masked men. One of the suspects brandished a gun and demanded that the victim give them money.

The robbers made off with the victim's Glock 26, his wallet and his cell phone. The victim called Norcross police and tipped them off, saying he believed one of the robbery suspects was someone from his workplace, Hunter Douglass, Inc. The victim told his co-worker about his money and gun prior to this incident.

Police followed the activity on the victim's stolen credit card and investigated security camera video, after which they were able to arrest Nicolas Thomas. Thomas told police that he had gotten the stolen credit card from a Michael Bernard.

Police found Bernard who told police that he had spoken with Thomas and another person, Chinelo Davis, after the robbery.

It turns out Davis worked with the victim and had actually threatened to take the victim's money earlier that week. Davis admitted to police he told Bernard about the money that the victim had shown off and told Bernard not to kill the victim.

Bernard was convicted of home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.

He was sentenced to 20 years with 15 years to serve. Davis and Thomas are still awaiting convictions. One of the four suspects has yet to be identified.

