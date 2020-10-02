GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after police say she was stabbed and had more than one injury to her throat.

Gwinnett Police said they were called to the Chelsea Falls Lane area near Suwanee in reference to a person stabbed. They soon found a woman and had her taken to an area hospital for her injuries.

Detectives are at the scene along with the Crime Scene Unit to uncover the details behind the violent incident.

Authorities haven't released any details on the victim's condition or any possible suspect being sought, questioned or who is already in custody.

The Chelsea Falls Lane area is located just outside of Suwanee, Georgia and off of Buford Highway.

A police spokesperson is heading to the scene to provide additional information. 11Alive is also working to gather more details. Check back for updates as they become available.

