Atlanta Police: Argument ends in deadly double shooting at gas station

ATLANTA — An investigation into a deadly double shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station is underway, police said on Thursday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at 1974 Sylvan Road in the southwest part of the city, which is an AMCO Gas Station. Atlanta Police Department reported that officers discovered a man who had been shot at the location. Attempts were made to save his life, but he died at the scene.

A woman who was shot was found later, according to police. She was taken to Grady Hospital for medical treatment. Police stated that the shooting occurred after an argument between the man and another individual.

In an update, APD said Walter Favors, 43, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He faces several charges including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.