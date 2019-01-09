LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded outside the Dave and Buster's location inside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville Saturday night, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Police said that officers responding to reports of a shooting outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall at about 9 p.m. discovered a man, later identified as 19-year-old Aaron Autrey Jr., suffering from a single gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Autrey was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were able to determine that Autrey and some friends were inside the shopping mall when an altercation with another group occurred.

Investigators said the altercation moved outside into the parking lot area, where someone in the second group fired shots toward the victim and his friends. They said Autrey was the only person struck by gunfire.

Detectives said they believe the incident was isolated and they are working to develop additional leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or online at StopCrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

