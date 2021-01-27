Do you know her? FBI looking for help identifying a Jane Doe

The FBI needs help in identifying "Jane Doe 43."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying an unknown woman who may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sex crimes investigation.

The first video shown of the unknown woman, also known as "Jane Doe 43," was with a child and was first seen and probably created in October of 2019. Jane Doe 43 is described as having dark hair, being between 20 and 30 years old, and is heard speaking English in the video.

The FBI asks anyone who has information on Jane Doe 43 to submit the information to a tip line at tips.fbi.gov or call the FVI at 1-800-CALL-FBI ( 1800-225-5324).

Jane Doe 43 has not been charged with any crime and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The woman is being sought as part of the FBI's Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, both with representing partnerships between the FBI using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material.

The Endangered Child Alert Program seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults who are referred to as John Doe or Jane doe who visibly display their faces and or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.