Timeline: What happened to Samuel Olson?

A body believed to be the 6-year-old from Houston was found in a Jasper motel room. Now, police are trying to piece together clues into his disappearance.

HOUSTON — The body of a child found in a Jasper motel room is believed to be 6-year-old Samuel Olson who was reported missing five days earlier, Houston police say.

His father's girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, was taken into custody at the motel and charged with tampering with evidence. She's the one who reported Samuel was missing, but police say there were holes in her story from the beginning.

Here's what we know about this heartbreaking case.

April 30: Houston police say this was the last day Samuel attended school at Holbrook Elementary in Cy-Fair ISD. They say it’s also the last time anyone outside the family has reported seeing the blue-eyed, curly-haired boy. Samuel’s paternal grandmother, Tanya Olson, told KHOU 11 that she last saw the boy the first week in May and last spoke with him on the phone about a week before he was reported missing.

Dalton Olson, Samuel's father, later told police the boy had been staying with Teresa and her roommate at their apartment in Webster since April 30.

May 10: On May 28, Balboa's roommate told detectives that Samuel died on or around May 10. He said Balboa called him at work that day to tell him Samuel was dead. The roommate said when he returned home to their apartment in Webster, he saw Samuel’s bruised body lying on a bed. He said he and Balboa placed the body in a bathtub for a couple of days.

May 13: The roommate told police he went to Walmart and bought a plastic bin and duct tape. The receipt was found during the investigation. He said he and Balboa wrapped Samuel's body in a plastic sheet and put it in the bin. He said they took it to a storage unit at 16650 Highway 3 in Webster.

May 27: Houston police received a call at approximately 6 p.m. that then 5-year-old Samuel was missing from southwest Houston. Officers responded to the house in the 8800 block of McAvoy Drive and interviewed Dalton Olson, Samuel’s father, and Theresa Balboa, Dalton’s girlfriend. Balboa, 29, told them Samuel's mother and a man dressed as a police officer picked him up that morning around 7 a.m. Balboa said the “officer” told her she would be charged with kidnapping if she didn’t turn him over.

Officers contacted Samuel’s mother Sarah and confirmed she had an alibi.

May 28: HPD Asst. Chief Heather Miller said multiple family members were questioned and there were “several inconsistencies” in Balboa’s story. Homicide detectives were assigned to the case.

May 29: Houston police put out an alert about Samuel to the media with no mention of Balboa’s claims about the mother and “police officer.”

Samuel turned 6. His mother Sarah left a cake, some balloons and candles next to a flyer with his photo and description. “I love you Samuel. I pray you’re ok. I love you my baby. Happy bday,” she posted on Facebook.

May 31: The search for Samuel continued to intensify. Texas EquuSearch volunteers searched an area near the Gulf Freeway and Dixie Farm Road, not far from Ellington Field.

"I sure as hell don’t think this is going to have a happy ending,” Equusearch found Tim Miller said.

Within walking distance of that area, Police were searching the Gateway at Ellington apartment complex after they said they received reports that it was the last known location Samuel was seen. Miller later confirmed that Balboa lives at the complex with an unnamed male and it was her apartment they were searching. They also towed her car, a 2012 Dodge Avenger.

"We are trying to move with as much urgency as we can," Larry Saddlewhite, with HPD, said. "We're still not where we need to be in terms of locating him."

KHOU 11 News learned court records show Balboa was arrested last November and charged with assaulting Dalton by “impeding breathing.” Dalton got a protective order and Balboa wasn’t supposed to go near him or his family members. At some point, they got back together.

NEW: Previous mug shots of Theresa Balboa, the woman taken into custody at the Jasper motel where the body of Samuel Olson, 6, is believed to be found. Balboa was out on bond from an assault charge in November, which alleges she assaulted Dalton Olson, Sam's father.

June 1: Paternal grandmother Tanya Olsen told KHOU 11 that they had lost contact with Balboa. “Just bring Sam home. Just bring Sam home,” Olson said. “This can’t go on anymore. We need to know where he is. Where he is and that he’s safe and that he’s good. And that way he can have a birthday party.”

Jasper police receive a Crime Stoppers tip that leads them to the Best Western Inn on West Gibson Street in Jasper. They question Theresa Balboa before finding the body of a child in room 106. They contacted HPD and the Texas Rangers, who head to Jasper. Balboa is taken into custody. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner tweets they believe the victim found is Samuel.

June 2: At a news conference, HPD Assistant Chief Heather Miller confirms the body of a child found in a Jasper motel room is believed to be Samuel but they must wait for the medical examiner to make a positive identification.

“This is an absolute tragic event, and our prayers go out to the family," Miller said.

She said Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence. She is behind bars in the Jasper County Jail but will be returned to Harris County soon for further questioning.

Miller said homicide detectives plan to question other people about Samuel’s disappearance, including the boy’s father.

She said they don’t have a motive in the case and are hoping surveillance video from the motel can help provide some answers.

BREAKING: New mug shot of Theresa Balboa. She was detained at the motel where Samuel Olson's body was believed to be found.

Tanya Olson said she's shocked that Balboa was arrested in connection with the case. Samuel's maternal grandmother, who said her daughter has been in a custody dispute with Dalton, told us she’s broken beyond repair.

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller was with family members until late last night.

"It was just devastating over there last night and seeing dad go through all the pain and grief and everything he was going through," Miller said.